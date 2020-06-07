PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the ninth straight day, protesters gathered in Pittsburgh for more peaceful protests.
Among them was the “For The Many Fallen” Protest along Grandview Avenue on Mount Washington.
NOW: Hundreds have gathered along Grandview Avenue on Mount Washington for a protest. All has been peaceful.
One speaker addresses the group: “It’s 2020. Why are we still talking about racism?” pic.twitter.com/SCgzmfoMkR
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) June 7, 2020
Several speakers stood up at a podium with a sign reading “Human Race vs. Racism” and spoke about how they are fighting for justice, equality, and continuing to further the message that “Black Lives Matter.”
After the speeches, the crowd took white balloons and tied them around the area as a representation of those killed by police violence.
