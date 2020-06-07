GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Congressman Conor Lamb Speaks To Protesters In Coraopolis
By Shelby Cassesse
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the ninth straight day, protesters gathered in Pittsburgh for more peaceful protests.

Among them was the “For The Many Fallen” Protest along Grandview Avenue on Mount Washington.

Several speakers stood up at a podium with a sign reading “Human Race vs. Racism” and spoke about how they are fighting for justice, equality, and continuing to further the message that “Black Lives Matter.”

After the speeches, the crowd took white balloons and tied them around the area as a representation of those killed by police violence.

