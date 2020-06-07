HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) – Dozens took a pause from protesting on Sunday.
The pause was to have a conversation about change and how to make it.
Community members and leaders, including state representatives and Pittsburgh NAACP, met at Freedom Corner in the Hill District for what was billed as a “Black Men’s Solidarity Event.”
The discussion centered around ways to put an end to racial injustices and police brutality.
“We’re asking people to make a commitment,” said Aerion Abeny one of the organizers. “Figure out what your role is, figure out what you can do to end systemic oppression and racism as an individual but then collectively as a community.”
Those in attendance mostly wore masks, practiced social distancing as best they could, and several in attendance brought a teenager to help education future generations.
You must log in to post a comment.