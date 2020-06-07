



HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Humane Animal Rescue provided human and pet food to nearly 100 families in Homewood with the help of local organizations this week.

Humane Animal Rescue said they partnered with Homewood Concerned Citizens and the Live Well Allegheny initiative to distribute the food to families in need.

“Many people went out of their way to pick up food for their friends, neighbors & entire streets— truly looking out for each other in this time of uncertainty!” Humane Animal Rescue said in their Facebook post.

Another distribution drive for pet food will be held at the organization’s North Side location this Wednesday.