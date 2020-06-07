Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “Pops, that’s yours!”
One never becomes too famous, too wealthy, or too good to treat those that raised them with some love and respect.
Steelers’ running back James Conner reminded us of that on Saturday when he tweeted out a video of a surprise he had for his father.
Bought my pops a truck! He was hype 😂🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/QSrH2bdiTS
— James Conner (@JamesConner_) June 6, 2020
“Can’t nobody tell me nothing now!” Conner’s dad yelled in excitement.
It’s no secret that we all could use some good news and a smile right now. Thanks to James Conner, this provided us with that smile.
