ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — Kiski Township Police are investigating after a local high school received a threat during its graduation ceremony.
Apollo-Ridge High School held its commencement ceremony on Friday at Owens Field. According to police, a post surfaced online towards the end of the ceremony, threatening the school. As a precaution, police say they escorted graduates and guests off of school property.
The police department is classifying the incident as involving terroristic threats, and their investigation is ongoing.
“Currently there is no credible threat towards the school and enhanced measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the staff and students that have to conduct business on Apollo-Ridge School District property in the coming weeks,” police wrote in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kiski Township Police at (724) 478-3357 or email policedept@kiskitownship-pa.gov.
