MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Typically, high school students imagine walking across the stage for graduation.
Moon Township High School decided to do things a little differently to honor the Class of 2020. The community treated their seniors like stars and had them walk across a red carpet on diploma day Saturday.
It’s Diploma Distribution Day at Moon Area High School!
Here is a short clip of how the MASD community is coming together during the pandemic to welcome seniors on the red carpet to receive their diploma in person!
Seniors and their families drive through campus before arriving to the front of the high school to receive their diplomas. After receiving their diploma, each student has their photo professionally taken in their cap and gown.
Congratulations to the Class of 2020! #TigerPride
More photos to come!
Posted by Moon Area School District on Saturday, June 6, 2020
To keep everyone safe, families drove up before the graduates hit the red carpet and got their diplomas in their caps and gowns.
