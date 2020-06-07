Comments
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — New Castle City Police arrested a man on Friday with the help of one of their K9s.
New Castle City Police accuse Brian Anderson, 32, of Warren, Ohio of possessing and intending to deliver crystal methamphetamine. He is officially facing the charges of Possession With The Intent To Deliver, Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia from New Castle City Police.
Police say that one of their K9s, Aldo, discovered 81.4 grams of crystal meth in Anderson’s vehicle while police were conducting a traffic stop.
