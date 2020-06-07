GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Congressman Conor Lamb Speaks To Protesters In Coraopolis
OHIOPYLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Emergency crews rescued two people from the water at Ohiopyle State Park on Sunday evening.

According to Fayette County officials, the call came in just before 6:00 p.m. for two people in the water.

Police, fire, and EMS units responded and they were able to pull both from the water.

One of the two people was transported to a hospital after being rescued.

The extent of their injuries has not been made available.

