OHIOPYLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Emergency crews rescued two people from the water at Ohiopyle State Park on Sunday evening.
According to Fayette County officials, the call came in just before 6:00 p.m. for two people in the water.
Police, fire, and EMS units responded and they were able to pull both from the water.
One of the two people was transported to a hospital after being rescued.
The extent of their injuries has not been made available.
