



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission cautioned people not to disturb baby bunnies if they find them in their backyards.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, it is very common to find baby bunnies or a bunny nest in your own backyard around this time of year. Bunny mothers will sometimes leave their babies unattended, but that does not mean humans should necessarily interfere, the game commission said. The only time that may be appropriate is if the baby bunny appears to be injured.

Their guidance is to leave the baby bunnies alone in most cases as their mothers will take care of their wellbeing.