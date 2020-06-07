



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 506 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday and 12 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 75,592.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 5,943.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 444,173 patients who have tested negative to date.

