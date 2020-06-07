PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are several peaceful protests planned today in the City of Pittsburgh.

Among those set to take place include one in Point State Park at 10:00 a.m. and one at the Freedom Corner at 1:00 p.m.

This comes after many peaceful protests around the area yesterday.

Nearly 1,000 people packed Bakery Square in East Liberty for a sit-in that included almost 9 minutes of silence for George Floyd.

They also marched around the neighborhood.

In Westmoreland County, Norwin students organized a protest at Irwin Park to talk about the racism they see in their communities.

Protesters say they want their elected leaders to be listening.

“We want to call out to our officials. We’re signing petitions, and protests like this, making our voices be heard. If they do not respond, that just shows that they do not care,” said Nicholas Anglin, an organizer from the protest in East Liberty.

State Representative Anita Kulik and Congressman Conor Lamb were both in attendance for a morning protest in Coraopolis.

There were no issues reported at any of the protests yesterday.