



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pat Knepp, the Vice President of the Pittsburgh Fraternal Order of Police wrote a strongly worded statement to Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and his Chief of Staff Dan Gilman.

The statement comes after Peduto and Gilman announced their support for police reform and in response to an investigation into whether or not officers used tear gas against protesters in East Liberty.

“How does hurling frozen bottles of water, bricks, and IEDs made from fireworks bring justice? How does tagging or trashing businesses bring justice?” Knepp asked.

Knepp says that Peduto is ignoring the pain and injuries being inflicted upon officers.

“We have 11 officers injured so far,” Knepp said. “Multiple concussions, broken bones, cuts, and abrasions are the injuries…Mayor, if you want to know if people were hurling projectiles, look at the injury reports. Why would you believe anarchists hijacking a peaceful protest over a LT (lieutenant) with a solid employment record?”

The letter from Knepp also comes after the Pittsburgh Police Union Chief said that the city was ill-prepared for the protests that have been taking place over the past week.

Read the full letter below: