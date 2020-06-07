Comments
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Allegheny County saw several peaceful protests on Saturday but another demonstration also took place in Washington County.
The group chanted, sang and took a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the exact amount of time that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck.
Some protesters at the Washington County demonstration said that while these events can help start change, the loudest voice comes at the ballot box.
“Going out and voting, that was just something we really harped on today–getting the public and the youth to go out and vote because our voices can’t be heard if you don’t speak,” a protester said.
High school students organized the protest.
