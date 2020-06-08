PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The 2020 Pittsburgh Irish Festival has been canceled.
Because of the global coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 festival has been pushed back to September 10 through 12 of 2021.
“The Irish are nothing if not resilient, especially the Pittsburgh Irish Community. We have been through rain, bogs, floods and now we face the difficulties of navigating the COVID-19 Global Pandemic. The Pittsburgh Irish Festival team has been monitoring this situation regularly,” the festival’s website says.
An Update on the 2020 #PghIrishFest: https://t.co/dDZtgLIABz
— PGH Irish Festival (@PittsburghIrish) June 8, 2020
Festival leaders and staff say they don’t believe more than 25,000 people can gather safely this year.
People who purchased tickets will receive an email with their options. You can read more about tickets and the decision to cancel here.
