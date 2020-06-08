GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Congressman Conor Lamb Speaks To Protesters In Coraopolis
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting five new Coronavirus cases Monday and no additional deaths for the third day in a row.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 2,008 since March 14. This includes 1,881 confirmed cases and 127 probable cases.

Officials report that 351 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with one new patient since Sunday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 133 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 69 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands at 168, with 156 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

All deaths have been in patients ages 42 to 103. The median age of deceased patients in the county is 84 years of age.

Of the 2,008 cases, the health department says 279 cases are in healthcare workers, which reflects 14% of the COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County.

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 34%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 30%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 27%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 13 (1%)
05-12 – 18 (1%)
13-18 – 28 (1%)
19-24 – 132 (6%)
25-49 – 676 (34%)
50-64 – 531 (27%)
65 + — 610 (30%)

Health officials say 37,591 tests have been administered across the county.

