



BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was shot in the head in Baldwin early Monday morning.

According to police, 911 was made aware of a shooting in the 4900 block of East Carson Street near the Glenwood Bridge just after 1:00 a.m.

A male victim was shot in the head and taken to an area hospital by private vehicle.

Allegheny County Police’s homicide unit was requested for assistance and are investigating.

The area between Becks Run Road and the Glenwood Bridge was blocked off by police for several hours.

Police say that the victim is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS