PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County DA directed charges to be withdrawn in 39 cases connected to recent protests over the death of George Floyd.
A statement from the DA’s communications director says the Office of the Mayor directed Pittsburgh police to file criminal complaints against several dozen people, however the DA’s office says being criminally charged requires evidence.
“Notwithstanding the impact that the recent marches have had on our citizens and businesses, we do not have the evidence in these cases to suitably conduct a preliminary hearing,” the statement reads.
DA Stephen Zappala has ordered charges to be withdrawn in 39 cases over the past ten days.
RELATED STORIES:
- ‘Demanding Equality In Each School’: Pittsburgh Public Schools Leaders Hold Peaceful March And Protest
- Vice President Of Pittsburgh Fraternal Order Of Police Pens Letter In Response To Mayor Peduto, Chief Of Staff, And East Liberty Investigation
- ‘How Can I Help?’: Hundreds Of Peaceful Protesters Organize Sit-In At Point State Park, Listen To Others’ Perspectives
- ‘It Felt Like The Right Thing To Do’: Pittsburgh Police Chief Explains His Decision To Join Friday’s Beechview George Floyd Protest
- More Peaceful Protests To Continue Sunday Across The City Of Pittsburgh
- Two Women Charged With Throwing Water Bottles At Police Officers In East Liberty
- Federal Charges Filed Against Brian Bartels, 20-Year-Old Accused Of Inciting Violence And Riots In Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh Police Admit To Using Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters In East Liberty
It’s been 10 days since George Floyd’s death, and the Pittsburgh area has seen several peaceful protests.
However, the weekend after Floyd’s death, Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged 71 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt after demonstrations turned violent.
In East Liberty the following Monday, 20 people were arrested after a peaceful march ended with violence. Mayor Bill Peduto called for an independent investigation into how the crowd was dispersed.
The DA’s office did not say which protesters had their charges withdrawn.
The Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge #1 released a statement that says: “FOP Ft Pitt Lodge #1 is very disappointed in District Attorney Zappala’s decision to withdraw charges against rioters who endangered the lives of those protesting peacefully, destroying property of law abiding business owners, and injuring law enforcement officers.”
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.