



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County DA directed charges to be withdrawn in 39 cases connected to recent protests over the death of George Floyd.

A statement from the DA’s communications director says the Office of the Mayor directed Pittsburgh police to file criminal complaints against several dozen people, however the DA’s office says being criminally charged requires evidence.

“Notwithstanding the impact that the recent marches have had on our citizens and businesses, we do not have the evidence in these cases to suitably conduct a preliminary hearing,” the statement reads.

DA Stephen Zappala has ordered charges to be withdrawn in 39 cases over the past ten days.

RELATED STORIES:

It’s been 10 days since George Floyd’s death, and the Pittsburgh area has seen several peaceful protests.

However, the weekend after Floyd’s death, Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged 71 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt after demonstrations turned violent.

In East Liberty the following Monday, 20 people were arrested after a peaceful march ended with violence. Mayor Bill Peduto called for an independent investigation into how the crowd was dispersed.

The DA’s office did not say which protesters had their charges withdrawn.

The Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge #1 released a statement that says: “FOP Ft Pitt Lodge #1 is very disappointed in District Attorney Zappala’s decision to withdraw charges against rioters who endangered the lives of those protesting peacefully, destroying property of law abiding business owners, and injuring law enforcement officers.”

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.