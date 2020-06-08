CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Dozens of people participated in a protest Monday afternoon outside the Clairton Education Center in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The protest kicked off at noon and stayed on the school grounds.

Organizers say police helped organized the protest, and stood side by side with demonstrators.

“People get to see a protest where the police helped organize it. Where the police are standing with a young black man, side-by-side, saying, yes, we agree somethings need to be changed and it should start with us,” Aisha Johnson, the mother of one of the organizers, said.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the police department said, “It is the mission of the police department to provide safety for the protestors, citizens and the property of Clairton.”

Organizers say we must all work together to put a stop to racial injustice.