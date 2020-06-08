Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men from Erie are now facing federal charges for their role in protests in Cleveland last week.
The pair were arrested by the FBI and agents found them in possession of weapons and accelerant.
Police say that they were initially arrested for violating the city’s curfew.
Meanwhile, Cleveland says they are prepared for any other potential problems.
“Everyone has the right for peaceful demonstrations and protests, but once there’s violence against people or destruction of property, then we need to take actions to address that,” said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.
Investigators say that the two men had a conversation on social media about their plans to participate in the protests.
You must log in to post a comment.