



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Michael Rosfeld is fighting to get his job back, but the University if Pittsburgh says they have no intentions of rehiring him.

Rosfeld initially filed a lawsuit in January claiming that his was fired due to an arrest he made in 2017.

He says the firing was because one of the people arrested was the son of a high-ranking official.

According to the criminal complaint, Rosfeld was given the termination notice on January 18th, 2018.

He claims he was never given the opportunity to provide evidence prior to contest the termination.

Last night, the University’s Police Department released a statement saying they have no intention of reinstating Rosfeld.

In part they said, “Please be assured that the department has no intention of reinstating Michael Rosfeld and that the university is vigorously opposing his lawsuit in federal court.”

They go on to say that his claim is baseless.

Last year in March, Rosfeld was found not guilty while on trial for the shooting of Antwon Rose.

This news comes at the same time that protests are taking place across the country surrounding the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

