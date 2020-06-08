BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Committal services are set to resume at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Services and military funeral honors will resume on June 9, having been suspended since March 23 amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We are pleased to resume committal services and military funeral honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies,” said Cemetery Director Edward Hajduk in a press release. “We will also soon be contacting families who chose direct interments to schedule memorial services and military funeral honors, if desired. We appreciate the patience and understanding families have shown during the COVID-19 pandemic and are eager to begin returning to normal operations.”

Families with interments scheduled on or after June 9 will be offered the option of a committal service at the time of interment.

The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies continues to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In doing so, we will limit the number of individuals attending committal services,

All attendees will be asked practice social distancing between individuals not from the same household

All attendees and employees will be asked to wear face coverings, encourage the use of hand sanitizer and ask sick individuals to stay home.

Services will be limited to 24 family members and guests at the shelter in adherence with CDC and state guidelines.

Cemetery employees, funeral home personnel and military honors providers will not count toward the family’s limit on attendees.

Families may continue to choose a direct interment without a service and opt for a memorial service later when all restrictions have been lifted.

Memorial services for Veterans and eligible family members who were interred without a committal service between March 23 and June 8 will resume in July.