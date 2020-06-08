



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 351 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday, and 10 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 75,943.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 5,953.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 451,387 patients who have tested negative to date. There are 620 probable or unconfirmed cases.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19. Each of us has a responsibility to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

Across the state, nearly 37% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. That group continues to lead the age breakdown. The 65 or older age bracket has 28% of the cases, and the 50-64 age group has about 25% of the cases.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

The state health department numbers show there are 16,167 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 2,807 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 18,974. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 4,094 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,742 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Locally, Allegheny County health officials confirmed 2,008 positive and probable cases on Monday. Allegheny County’s death toll is 168.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

