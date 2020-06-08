GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Pittsburgh Public School Staff, Students Hold Protest, March Through City Streets
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Brownsville Road, Missing Person, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh police say they are searching for a missing 74-year-old man with a medical condition.

Leslie Lampkin is 5-foot-7 with a thin build, police say.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau Of Police/Facebook)

He was wearing a black suit with dress shoes and possibly carrying a briefcase when he was last seen on Monday at 4 p.m. leaving 1613 Saloon on Brownsville Road with an unknown older man, police say.

He uses public transportation frequently and could be in East Liberty, Mt. Oliver or the North Side.

Call 911 or 412-323-7141 with any information.

https://twitter.com/PghPolice/status/1270177857982078978

Comments