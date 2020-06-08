Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh police say they are searching for a missing 74-year-old man with a medical condition.
Leslie Lampkin is 5-foot-7 with a thin build, police say.
He was wearing a black suit with dress shoes and possibly carrying a briefcase when he was last seen on Monday at 4 p.m. leaving 1613 Saloon on Brownsville Road with an unknown older man, police say.
He uses public transportation frequently and could be in East Liberty, Mt. Oliver or the North Side.
Call 911 or 412-323-7141 with any information.
