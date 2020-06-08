



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Later this morning, Pittsburgh Public schools teachers, administrators and community members will have a peaceful protest starting here at Pittsburgh Sterrett school.

School leaders say they want to do their part to bring systemic changes and hold leaders accountable to make change happen.

This march will be two miles long, starting at Pittsburgh Sterrett at 7100 Reynolds street, going though Point Breeze and into Squirrel Hill.

It will end at Pittsburgh Colfax K-8 on Beechwood Boulevard.

This comes after a weekend of numerous peaceful protests in and around the city.

With many locals professionals, doctors, and athletes having come together to express their outrage, Pittsburgh Public Schools wanted to be part of the movement.

The march will include Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet, administrators, and principals from the Colfax and Sterret schools.

Educators hope that actions like this can lead to a change in policies, laws, and end the oppression of black people.

The protest will start at 8:46 this morning to represent the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that George Floyd was on the ground in police custody before he died.

Related Stories: