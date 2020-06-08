PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Later this morning, Pittsburgh Public schools teachers, administrators and community members will have a peaceful protest starting here at Pittsburgh Sterrett school.
School leaders say they want to do their part to bring systemic changes and hold leaders accountable to make change happen.
This march will be two miles long, starting at Pittsburgh Sterrett at 7100 Reynolds street, going though Point Breeze and into Squirrel Hill.
It will end at Pittsburgh Colfax K-8 on Beechwood Boulevard.
This comes after a weekend of numerous peaceful protests in and around the city.
With many locals professionals, doctors, and athletes having come together to express their outrage, Pittsburgh Public Schools wanted to be part of the movement.
The march will include Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet, administrators, and principals from the Colfax and Sterret schools.
Educators hope that actions like this can lead to a change in policies, laws, and end the oppression of black people.
The protest will start at 8:46 this morning to represent the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that George Floyd was on the ground in police custody before he died.
Related Stories:
- ‘How Can I Help?’: Hundreds Of Peaceful Protesters Organize Sit-In At Point State Park, Listen To Others’ Perspectives
- Community Members And Leaders Gather In The Hill District For ‘Black Men’s Solidarity’
- ‘It’s Not Big Enough’ Local Artists Paint Black Lives Matter Along The Allegheny River Walk Downtown
- Nearly 1,000 Demonstrators March From Mt. Washington To Market Square, Protesting The Death Of George Floyd
- ‘It Felt Like The Right Thing To Do’: Pittsburgh Police Chief Explains His Decision To Join Friday’s Beechview George Floyd Protest
- Protesters Gather In Irwin Park To Protest The Death Of George Floyd, Steve USS Cunningham Speaks To Demonstrators
- Congressman Conor Lamb Attends George Floyd Demonstration In Coraopolis
- ‘This Was Beautiful’: Pittsburgh Police Chief, Officers Join Protesters During 7th Consecutive Day Of George Floyd Demonstrations
You must log in to post a comment.