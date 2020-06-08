



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is beaming with pride over their three new residents.

The zoo has added a 2-year-old male lion and a pair of 2-year-old females lionesses.

We’re roaring with excitement over our three new African lions! 🦁 The young lions are currently spending time behind-the-scenes in the Animal Care Center as they adjust & become acquainted with their keepers. Stay tuned for future updates on when they will be on exhibit! pic.twitter.com/b4Z2UUsdLQ — Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) June 8, 2020

Pittsburgh Zoo President and CEO Dr. Barbara Baker said in a statement, “We are so excited to introduce these three new African lions to our visitors. With the arrival of this new pride comes the opportunity to have cubs in the future, which will help to sustain the managed lion population in the U.S. and continue to help conserve this vulnerable species.”

The lions are currently getting acquainted with their new surroundings and keepers at the zoo’s Animal Care Center.

To learn more about the zoo, visit their website here.

The zoo says, “This new pride of African lions are ambassadors for their cousins in the wild. Once numbering in the millions, there are now only 10,000 African lions remaining. The population has declined over 43% in the last 21 years.”

The zoo lost their 10-year-old African lion, Razi, last year. He suffered from a form of epilepsy.