By Pam Surano
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters gathered outside the Allegheny County Courthouse in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

On Monday, about 200 demonstrators marched outside the building. It was organized by public defenders, part of the national Public Defenders Day.

Many of the protesters held up signs with the names of those who died due to police brutality.

The group also chanted, “No justice, no peace” and “I can’t breathe.”

Organizers say the protest was planned and did not come after the Allegheny County DA directed charges to be withdrawn in 39 cases connected to recent protests.

