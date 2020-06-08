Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters gathered outside the Allegheny County Courthouse in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
On Monday, about 200 demonstrators marched outside the building. It was organized by public defenders, part of the national Public Defenders Day.
Many of the protesters held up signs with the names of those who died due to police brutality.
The group also chanted, “No justice, no peace” and “I can’t breathe.”
RELATED STORIES:
- ‘Demanding Equality In Each School’: Pittsburgh Public Schools Leaders Hold Peaceful March And Protest
- Vice President Of Pittsburgh Fraternal Order Of Police Pens Letter In Response To Mayor Peduto, Chief Of Staff, And East Liberty Investigation
- ‘How Can I Help?’: Hundreds Of Peaceful Protesters Organize Sit-In At Point State Park, Listen To Others’ Perspectives
- ‘It Felt Like The Right Thing To Do’: Pittsburgh Police Chief Explains His Decision To Join Friday’s Beechview George Floyd Protest
- More Peaceful Protests To Continue Sunday Across The City Of Pittsburgh
- Two Women Charged With Throwing Water Bottles At Police Officers In East Liberty
- Federal Charges Filed Against Brian Bartels, 20-Year-Old Accused Of Inciting Violence And Riots In Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh Police Admit To Using Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters In East Liberty
Organizers say the protest was planned and did not come after the Allegheny County DA directed charges to be withdrawn in 39 cases connected to recent protests.
You must log in to post a comment.