PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Route 28 is closed because of a motorcycle crash with injuries.

Allegheny County tweeted that first responders are on scene after a motorcycle crashed on Route 28 northbound near the Heinz plant.

There are injuries, but there’s no information available yet on who was injured or the severity of the injuries.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Orr)

Police and firefighters are on scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

