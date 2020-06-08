Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Route 65 northbound is closed because of a motorcycle crash with an injury.
On Twitter, Allegheny County says the 4000 block of Ohio River Boulevard at the McKees Rocks Bridge is closed.
Pittsburgh: Motorcycle crash w/injury and road closure – 4000 Ohio River Blvd (Rte 65); 65 NB at the Mckees Rocks Bridge will be closed while Accident Investigation is on scene
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 8, 2020
An investigation into a motorcycle accident with an injury is underway.
There is no word on the severity of the injury or if any other vehicles were involved.
