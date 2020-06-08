GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Pittsburgh Public School Staff, Students Hold Protest, March Through City Streets
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, McKees Rocks Bridge, Motorcycle Crash, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Route 65

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Route 65 northbound is closed because of a motorcycle crash with an injury.

On Twitter, Allegheny County says the 4000 block of Ohio River Boulevard at the McKees Rocks Bridge is closed.

An investigation into a motorcycle accident with an injury is underway.

There is no word on the severity of the injury or if any other vehicles were involved.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments