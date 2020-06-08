



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Transportation Security Administration say a second employees at Pittsburgh International Airport has tested positive for Coronavirus.

This TSA employee is also a screening officer and last worked on May 30, officials said.

The employee’s condition has not been released.

The first case was diagnosed at the beginning of May.

On their website, the TSA says, “Employees or travelers who believe they may have been in contact with a person who has COVID-19 should consult with their healthcare provider. Employees or travelers who have tested positive for COVID-19 should seek medical attention and follow the guidance of their healthcare provider and local health department.”

The TSA says, to date, they have had 646 federal employees test positive for coronavirus. Of those cases, 466 patients have recovered and five have dies as a result of the virus.

