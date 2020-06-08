PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Masses are set to resume at churches in the Shrines of Pittsburgh church grouping after being canceled over the weekend due to a possible Coronavirus exposure.
The spouse of an employee at The Shrines of Pittsburgh tested negative for COVID-19.
“We were happy to learn that our employee’s spouse tested negative for COVID-19, and that they are feeling better,” said Father Nicholas Vaskov, Director of The Shrines of Pittsburgh in a press release.
“In light of the possible risk at the time, we know we made the right decision in canceling Masses for the weekend. We believe that it is safe to resume Masses in the Shrine churches on Monday morning,” said Vaskov.
The Shrines of Pittsburgh grouping includes:
- Immaculate Heart of Mary (Polish Hill)
- Most Holy Name of Jesus (Troy Hill), Saint Anthony Chapel (Troy Hill)
- Saint Nicholas (Millvale)
- Saint Patrick (Strip District)
- Saint Stanislaus Kostka (Strip District).
A full listing of masses for The Shrines of Pittsburgh can be found online.
