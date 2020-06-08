GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Pittsburgh Public School Staff, Students Hold Protest, March Through City Streets
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers say they are making plans to hold training camp at Heinz Field.

On Monday, Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten announced the news on Twitter.

“The #Steelers are making plans to hold their 2020 Training Camp at Heinz Field,” the tweet says.

Last week, the NFL said teams must hold summer training camp at their team facilities.

That means the Steelers were scheduled to train at their facility on the South Side instead of holding camp at Saint Vincent College.

