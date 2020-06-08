Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt will start its fall semester early and end before Thanksgiving in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
An email from Provost Ann Cudd says classes will begin on August 19 and end on November 20. Students also won’t have Labor Day off.
After Thanksgiving break, students won’t come back to campus.
The University also says it will have a staggered arrival period and will thin out dorms, dining halls and classrooms.
