



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Wolf administration has issued a universal coronavirus testing order for nursing homes.

All nursing homes must complete baseline testing for coronavirus by July 24.

“Our goal with implementing this universal testing in nursing homes is to rapidly detect asymptomatic positive residents, manage their care and prevent further transmission of COVID-19 in these living settings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Levine said in a press release.

“We are working tirelessly to include all long-term care facilities in this strategy as soon as possible. At this point, we are able to successfully expand testing and support to all staff and residents to further protect those in nursing homes across Pennsylvania.”

The order requires that skilled nursing facilities test all residents and staff at least once by July 24. You can read the order here.

Along with the order, the Wolf administration also updated testing guidance for long-term care facilities.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Monday that nursing and personal care homes have 16,167 coronavirus cases among residents and 2,807 among employees. That’s a total of 18,974 cases — about one-fourth of the state’s 75,943 cases.

Out of the state’s 5,953 deaths attributed to coronavirus, 4,094 have been in nursing homes or personal care facilities.