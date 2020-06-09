Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl.
On Monday at approximately 1:54 p.m., Allegheny County 911 was notified of an unresponsive child in the 500 block of 10th Street in Oakmont.
First responders found the child not breathing and used life-saving measures, according to police.
The child was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are initiating the investigation, police say.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.