



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Allegheny Councilwomen will introduce an ordinance to ban police from using certain measures during nonviolent protests.

Councilwomen Bethany Hallam and Liv Bennett will be introducing legislation proposing the banning of the use of tear gas, rubber bullets and flash bang grenades as crowd control methods in Allegheny County.

It says in the ordinance that these devices can cause serious harm to a person and possibly death.

The legislation explains that because everyone has a different body type or possibly have pre-existing conditions, using these types of devices is not beneficial.

This legislation comes after local George Floyd protests have seen police use tear gas in downtown Pittsburgh and East Liberty.

I’ve heard a lot of talk come out of the mouths of elected officials across the country, and even seen photos of local elected officials officials at protests. Don’t let them get away with TALKING about it. Make them BE about it. Widespread policy change is the answer. — Bethany Hallam (@bethanyhallam) June 6, 2020

According to the legislation, violations could bring summary offense penalties, resulting in a $300 fine and possible jail time.

A live stream of the County Council meeting can be found at this link.