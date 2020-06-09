Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says county pools will not open this summer due to staffing problems.
Fitzgerald told the county council on Tuesday that in his memory, it is the first time parks will not open their pools.
Fitzgerald also told the county council that they needed 150 lifeguards but only got 24 applications.
Last month, Fitzgerald told KDKA’s Andy Sheehan that if the pools open, it would have been late June at the earliest.
