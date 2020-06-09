LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport after TSA officers found a gun in his carry-on.
Officials say a man from Latrobe was arrested on Sunday after a TSA officer spotted the gun as the bag went through the checkpoint X-ray machine.
The Westmoreland County Park Police were called in. They confiscated the 9 mm handgun — which wasn’t loaded but was next to a magazine with four bullets inside the bag — and arrested the man on a weapons charge.
This is the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport’s first confiscated gun of the year, the TSA says. Last year, officers stopped four guns at the airport’s checkpoint.
Even people with concealed firearm permits aren’t allowed to bring guns on planes. The TSA says travelers are allowed to bring unloaded firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at check-in.
You can read more about how to travel with a firearm here.
