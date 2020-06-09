PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Diocese of Pittsburgh announced a new name for an elementary school that is being introduced as the result of a merger.
Ave Maria Academy is being formed as St. Anne, St. Bernard, Our Lady of Grace, and St. Thomas More schools in the South Hills are merging together.
The merger will take effect on July 1, 2020.
Religion teachers guided students to research saints and make recommendations for the name of the new school.
Bishop David Zubik chose the name for the school from the submissions.
“I wish to extend my most sincere gratitude to our students, parents, principals, and our regional administrator, Sharon Loughran Brown, for their efforts to assure the success of Ave Maria Academy and the future of Catholic education in the South Hills for generations to come,” Bishop Zubik said in a press release.
