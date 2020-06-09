GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Black Lives Matter Protesters March Through Monroeville As Mourners Gather In Texas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are reminding parents of the dangers of leaving kids in a hot car.

Fifty-two children died last year after being left in hot cars.

The Pennsylvania State Police says you can do little things to remember your child is in the car, like keeping your purse or cell phone by their car seat.

The same goes for pets.

Animals can also suffer from heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

The state’s Hot Car Bill allows police and emergency responders to break into a car to remove a dog or cat showing signs of distress.

