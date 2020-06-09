PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Humane Animal Rescue helped a raccoon get out of a sticky situation.
On Tuesday, the organization rescued a raccoon with a jelly jar stuck on its head.
In a Facebook video, a worker is seen cutting the jar to free the animal.
“Hunger got the best of this little bandit when he found himself trapped in a jar! His head was really jammed in there, but our wildlife rehabbers were eventually able to save the day. We’re sure he’s very grape-ful for the help!’ the post reads.
The raccoon shook its head twice after being freed and did not show any signs of injury.
“Hungry animals looking for their next meal often can’t resist the smell of human scraps. Next time you have an empty jar, be sure to take a few extra seconds to wash it out & screw the cap on–– your local wildlife will thank you!” Humane Animal Rescue posted.
