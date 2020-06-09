MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Peaceful protesters blocked off intersections and stopped traffic in Monroeville while George Floyd was laid to rest in Texas.

The 16-year-old who spearheaded the protest tells KDKA’s Nicole Ford that having a freedom to be a part of this event — one of many that have followed in the wake of Floyd’s death — makes her feel powerful.

“It means a lot to have the freedom of speech,” says Elena Alarcon. “It means a lot.”

Roughly 10 police cars. Blocking the direction to the turnpike. Some protestors not happy their direction is blocked. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/SfmNbhiOG8 — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 9, 2020

The group was made up of protesters of all ages. They stepped off just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in Monroeville as they headed for Route 22.

They blocked intersections as police held off traffic from one direction. They continued down towards the Turnpike, but police cars blocked off that path.

Protestors now diverted off Route 22 past UPMC East into moving traffic. Many are walking between cars as police are trying to get ahead of the group. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/vhqxgnFXDk — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 9, 2020

The protesters diverted off Route 22 past UPMC East and into traffic. As some people walked between cars, police worked to try and get ahead of the group.

Crowd now blocking intersection of Mosside Blvd and UPMC East Dr. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/zlnL8laEtj — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 9, 2020

Protesters weaved through traffic, moving back the way they came on Mosside Boulevard. At one point, protesters surrounded a truck until police could break up the group.

The group stopped at the intersection with Monroeville Boulevard for eight minutes 46 seconds, which was how long Floyd was seen on video being held down by a Minneapolis police officer.

Group is now seated at the intersection for a moment of silence for 8 minutes 46 seconds. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/AtKj3o6hgg — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 9, 2020

The heat of the day appeared to become a problem as the march continued. Police officers appeared to be helping one protesters off to the side of the road.

Police are helping a man who appears to have passed out. EMS is en route as crowd moves off Monroeville Blvd. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ip7no5zKT5 — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 9, 2020

After 3 hours of marching in the heat, the organizers called it a day before 4 as several people were showing signs of heat exhaustion. Tuesday was the area’s first 90-degree day.

“I fully support my police department out here in Monroeville,” says Monroeville Mayor Nick Gresock. “Our police officers, I couldn’t be more proud of them and how they conduct themselves with professionalism and they always treat people with dignity and respect but we are still going to re-examine things and look at our policies and extra training.”

Mayor Gresock says at times the organizers’ plans were unclear so the crowd was walking into moving traffic before police could shut down the road for their safety.

And while organizers ended the protest, a few people stayed behind, holding signs and chanting.