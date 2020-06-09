GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Black Lives Matter Protesters March Through Monroeville As Mourners Gather In Texas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A crash reportedly inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel outbound has stopped traffic on the bridge.

PennDOT reports a multi-vehicle crash on I-376 westbound between the Fort Duquesne Bridge/North Shore Exit and Exit 69 A. All lanes are closed.

There’s no word on injuries.

