PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A crash reportedly inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel outbound has stopped traffic on the bridge.
PennDOT reports a multi-vehicle crash on I-376 westbound between the Fort Duquesne Bridge/North Shore Exit and Exit 69 A. All lanes are closed.
Multi vehicle crash on I-376 westbound between Exit 70C – Ft Duquesne Brg/North Shore and Exit 69A – US 19 South/Banksville Rd. All lanes closed.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) June 9, 2020
There’s no word on injuries.
