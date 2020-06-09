PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Aviary has announced a reopening plan with a timed ticketing system to help reduce capacity.

The National Aviary says it will follow guidance from the CDC and authorities as it welcomes back the public on July 1. Members will be allowed to visit on June 28, 29 and 30.

“The capacity limitations managed through the timed ticketing system will allow guests to continue to have the same high quality, immersive experiences that are signature to the National Aviary, in the safest way possible,” said National Aviary Executive Director Cheryl Tracy in a press release.

“We have factored in these new safety measures at all levels of our operations, and have expanded our animal encounters to offer even more opportunities for guests to safely interact with our flock and our experts.”

All visitors will be required to wear masks, which can be purchased there.

While closed for three months, Tracy says the staff continued to care for the more than 550 birds and mammals: “Their lives don’t change just because ours have.”

Tickets can be bought online later this month.