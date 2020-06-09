PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf announced a $225 grant program to support small businesses that have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The funding was included in the recently signed state budget, with funding coming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and shift our focus toward reopening our commonwealth, we need to help all Pennsylvanians recover. We need to provide assistance for those who were hurt by the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn,” Gov. Wolf said in a press release.

“This new program will provide direct support to impacted businesses to cover operating expenses during the shutdown and the transition to reopening,” said Wolf.

Businesses that qualify for funding will be able to use the money to help pay for operating costs during the shutdowns that took place because of the pandemic. The funds will also help businesses transition to reopening.