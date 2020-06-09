MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Peaceful protesters are blocking off intersections and stopping traffic in Monroeville while George Floyd is being laid to rest in Texas.

The 16-year-old organizer tells KDKA’s Nicole Ford that having a freedom to be a part of this event — one of many that have followed in the wake of Floyd’s death — makes her feel powerful.

Roughly 10 police cars. Blocking the direction to the turnpike. Some protestors not happy their direction is blocked. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/SfmNbhiOG8 — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 9, 2020

The group was made up of protesters of all ages. They stepped off just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in Monroeville as they headed for Route 22.

They blocked intersections as police held off traffic from one direction. They continued down towards the Turnpike, but police cars blocked off that path.

Protestors now diverted off Route 22 past UPMC East into moving traffic. Many are walking between cars as police are trying to get ahead of the group. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/vhqxgnFXDk — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 9, 2020

The protesters diverted off Route 22 past UPMC East and into traffic. As some people walked between cars, police worked to try and get ahead of the group.

Crowd now blocking intersection of Mosside Blvd and UPMC East Dr. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/zlnL8laEtj — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 9, 2020

Protesters weaved through traffic, moving back the way they came on Mosside Boulevard. At one point, protesters surrounded a truck until police could break up the group.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.