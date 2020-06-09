PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is one of 20 best cities for bicycling, according to a biking organization.
People for Bikes’ city ratings takes into account ridership, safety, network, reach and acceleration when ranking cities.
“The data shows Pittsburgh is showing real progress in making it easier for people to use bicycles as a safe, affordable, and enjoyable way to get around our compact city,” said Director of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure Karina Ricks in a press release.
After 5 years of planning, the city unveiled its Bike(+) Master Plan earlier this year. It lays out a “safe and connected network” of facilities both on-street and off-street to help people travel by bike and other forms of mobility.
People For Bikes ranks San Luis Obispo, Madison and Toronto as the top rated cities. Last year, Pittsburgh was ranked at 170.
You can read more about Pittsburgh’s score here.
