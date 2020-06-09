PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh dog and deer are quickly becoming best friends, and the video is too cute not to share.

Lisa Pacolay shared this video with KDKA.

This deer is coming to her yard, and playing with her dog Meesha, several times a day.

Pacolay lives in Allison Park and says the frolicking began on Wednesday.

She says the deer usually stops by their yard three or four times a day looking for the dogs, but yesterday they played together seven times.

“We can’t always see her when we let them out, but within a minute or so she appears,” Lisa says. “When we bring the dogs back in, she will sometimes circle our house a time or two, so it seems like she is looking for the dogs still.”

Even during the last trip out of the night at 11:30 p.m., the deer was there waiting to play.

Lisa says her dog Meesha is a rescue dog, about 10-years old.