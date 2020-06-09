GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Black Lives Matter Protesters March Through Monroeville As Mourners Gather In Texas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Nick Burdi announced he’s a soon-to-be father.

Nick announced on Twitter that his wife Becca is having a baby. He says “Baby B” is expected this December.

“A little baby Burdi. Congrats to Nick and his wife, Becca!” the Pirates tweeted.

On Instagram, Becca says “Though this may be an unusual time for a pregnancy, we are certain it will make us better parents!”

