PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Nick Burdi announced he’s a soon-to-be father.
Nick announced on Twitter that his wife Becca is having a baby. He says “Baby B” is expected this December.
“A little baby Burdi. Congrats to Nick and his wife, Becca!” the Pirates tweeted.
On Instagram, Becca says “Though this may be an unusual time for a pregnancy, we are certain it will make us better parents!”
This little one has been with us through unprecedented times these last 3.5 months ❤️ They’ve been to their first civil rights protest and hunkered down at home during a global pandemic. Though this may be an unusual time for a pregnancy, we are certain it will make us better parents! We are so excited to share this news with you all ⭐️ We hope it is a reminder that a new generation is on the horizon and the future is bright! We can’t wait to welcome you into this world! A little baby Burdi 🐣
