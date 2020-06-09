



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be one of the hottest days of the year in Pittsburgh.

High temperatures today should reach into the 90’s for the first time since September of last year.

It’s been a gap of 272 days. Today’s weather will be interesting because humidity is so low for a day like today.

This means temperatures are going to soar as soon as the sun comes up.

Temperatures will likely be going up three to five degrees per hour at times today.

It also means that something as small as cloud cover for ten minutes could be the difference in us hitting 91 degrees as I am forecasting and 94 degrees.

Wednesday is looking just as hot as today, but with higher humidity levels.

When it comes to what day will ‘feel’ hotter, Wednesday likely will win that battle.

Wednesday has been highlighted for having a slight chance for severe weather with strong wind being the main concern.

At this point, it looks like our severe weather chances are going down.

If we see storms, the storm chance will peak on Thursday morning as a cold front passes by.

At this point, it is looking like a long shot to see any severe weather according to the latest data coming in.

The rest of the work week and into the weekend is looking good with only a couple of small rain chances and the weather pleasant.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.