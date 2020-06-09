



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More businesses are reopening now that most of Southwestern Pennsylvania is in the ‘green’ phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s plan to reopen Pennsylvania.

As businesses are opening with new rules and guidelines, the Rivers Casino will reopen this morning for the first time in months.

In just a few short hours, you’ll be able to take your chance and know when to hold them or know when to fold them.

The casino is set to open at 9:00 Tuesday morning for the first time in almost three months.

For now, their operating hours will be from 9:00 am until 4:00 am on weekdays and open around the clock on the weekends.

The downtime will be used for a deep clean, in addition to their continuous sanitizing efforts throughout the day.

Masks will be required to be worn by all staff and guests.

To maintain social distancing, the casino will be limiting their restaurants and gaming floor to 50% capacity until further notice.

To keep track of capacity, the casino will have customer counters at their entrances.

They will also have markers on the floor and disable certain slot machines.

Some parts of the casino will not be open, including their valet parking service, the poker room, and the event center.

Also reopening today is the Meadows Casino in Washington County. They are scheduled to open their doors at noon.

